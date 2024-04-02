Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,082.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,760,000 after acquiring an additional 374,702 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

