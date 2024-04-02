Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $924,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after buying an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 1,411,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after buying an additional 1,224,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

