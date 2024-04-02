Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $968,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $158.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

