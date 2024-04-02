Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 2,507 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

