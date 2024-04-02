Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZT opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.