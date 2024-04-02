Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,339,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,473,000 after purchasing an additional 164,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $131.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

