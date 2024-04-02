Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 682.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 67,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after buying an additional 54,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after buying an additional 54,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 47,245 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $871.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.