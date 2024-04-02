Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,640,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

