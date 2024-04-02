Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 10,257 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after buying an additional 119,645 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $405,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $117.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

