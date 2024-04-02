Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 20,331 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

