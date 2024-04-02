Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 25,254 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $45.55.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

