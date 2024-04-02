Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 25,699 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,699 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

