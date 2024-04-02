Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

