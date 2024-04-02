Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,835 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HSBC alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in HSBC by 26,104.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in HSBC by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 334.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.42%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.