Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 36,900 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

