Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,805 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

