Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 47,175 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,175 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 95,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

