Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,769 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,454,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Get Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.