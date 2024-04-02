Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.