Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 531 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

