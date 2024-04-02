Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 7,095 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

VIOV opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

