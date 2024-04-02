Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 72,826 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,826 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average of $144.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

