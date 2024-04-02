Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 8,254 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of VTWV opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.96 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average is $127.20. The stock has a market cap of $833.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

