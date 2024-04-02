Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 8,255 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,370,000 after buying an additional 2,464,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,959,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFAV opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.