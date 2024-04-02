Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 853 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pool by 463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,689,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,395,000 after buying an additional 162,319 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $401.30 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.54.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.63.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

