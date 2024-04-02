Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 942 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

