Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 9,878 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 174,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 409,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVS opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

