Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $132.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.