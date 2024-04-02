Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $199.45 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $199.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

