Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

