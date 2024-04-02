Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Moody’s stock opened at $393.89 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $290.98 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.72.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

