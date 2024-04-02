Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 108,465 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 316,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIF stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

