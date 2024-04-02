MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSC Industrial Direct

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.