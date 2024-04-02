Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 979,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 2.5 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $42,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $48,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,898.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $42,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,463 shares of company stock worth $1,218,642. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

