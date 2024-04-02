Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $427.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $248.75 and a one year high of $429.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

