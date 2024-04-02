Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 16.9% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 16,341,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after buying an additional 2,359,961 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 5.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after buying an additional 377,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,062,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,331,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 417,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,373,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

NNDM opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

