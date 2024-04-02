National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Position Increased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 166.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NFG stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

