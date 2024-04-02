NatWest Group plc Has $15.78 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NatWest Group plc cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.6% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apple Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of AAPL opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.78 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.63.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
