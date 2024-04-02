Neogen (NEOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Neogen has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEOG opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 251.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Neogen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Neogen by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $2,247,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

