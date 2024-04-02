Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $271.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.77 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

