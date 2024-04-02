NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 32.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $12,493,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 968,700 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after acquiring an additional 820,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,027,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 809,479 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

