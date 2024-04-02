NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $262.20 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $778.63 and its 200 day moving average is $578.92.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

