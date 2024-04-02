NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $778.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

