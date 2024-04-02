NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $778.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.92. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

