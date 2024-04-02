Ocugen (OCGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen Stock Performance

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 11,550.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 123.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ocugen

About Ocugen

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.