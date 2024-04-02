Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Richard King Buys 2,800 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Richard King bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,340 ($5,448.15).

OIT stock opened at GBX 155.50 ($1.95) on Tuesday. Odyssean Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 133 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 169.70 ($2.13). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.87. The company has a market capitalization of £181.64 million, a PE ratio of -3,887.50 and a beta of 0.78.

