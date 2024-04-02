Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 291,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 803,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Specifically, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $219,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,324.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $835,400. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLMA. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 651.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 995,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $9,262,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

