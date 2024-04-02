Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMTC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.35.
Read Our Latest Report on SMTC
Semtech Trading Up 6.8 %
Institutional Trading of Semtech
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 606,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 722,908 shares during the last quarter.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Semtech
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.