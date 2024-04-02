Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMTC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.35.

SMTC opened at $29.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. Semtech has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 606,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 722,908 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

