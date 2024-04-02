Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 999,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,327,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $4,217,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $92.09 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

