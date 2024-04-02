Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $112.40, but opened at $100.95. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $107.12, with a volume of 84,630 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OXM. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.90.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.46%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

